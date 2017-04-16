Russian-Tuned Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Makes 1,600 HP on Low Boost

The latest feat from the Lamborghini drag racing realm comes all the way from Abu Dhabi, where the local arm of a Russian tuner has recently unleashed a twin-turbo incarnation of the Raging Bull.





We're talking about Gosha Turbo Tech's TT Huracan . This is the developer's fiercest development car (more on that below), wearing the GTT-X moniker.As such, the V10 animal delivers 1,439 hp at the wheels (hence the conservative crank horsepower estimate in the title above) while on "low boost".The turbocharged Sant'Agata Bolognese animal has recently hit the drag strip for its first test runs. The Lambo engaged in at least four quarter-mile sprints, improving each time with each one.As such, the Huracan went from a 8.902s run to a 8.592s sprint. As for what we expect from the machine in the future, it shouldn't take all that long before we get to see this Lamborghini in the 7s league.The number we dropped above comes after we've paid attention to the Lamborghini Huracan 1,320 feet war that took place in the US last year. Heffner Performance and Underground Racing took their Huracans past the 2,000 hp borner, managing to deliver 7s runs.As for the other development Huracans of the Russian tuner, we'll remind you that the company is also experimenting with an example of the supercar that has kept its motor in stock condition.Strapping a pair of turbos to the factory 5.2-liter block led to a dyno rating of 1,026 ponies. When it comes to the drag strip performance translation, the resulting Huracan holds a world record , having completed the 1,320 feet sprint in 8.65 seconds.As usual when it comes to such extreme drag racing heroes, the near-wheelie drag strip starts are on the house, so we're inviting you the check these out in the piece of footage below.