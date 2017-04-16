autoevolution

Russian-Tuned Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Makes 1,600 HP on Low Boost

 
16 Apr 2017, 10:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The latest feat from the Lamborghini drag racing realm comes all the way from Abu Dhabi, where the local arm of a Russian tuner has recently unleashed a twin-turbo incarnation of the Raging Bull.
We're talking about Gosha Turbo Tech's TT Huracan. This is the developer's fiercest development car (more on that below), wearing the GTT-X moniker.

As such, the V10 animal delivers 1,439 hp at the wheels (hence the conservative crank horsepower estimate in the title above) while on "low boost".

The turbocharged Sant'Agata Bolognese animal has recently hit the drag strip for its first test runs. The Lambo engaged in at least four quarter-mile sprints, improving each time with each one.

As such, the Huracan went from a 8.902s run to a 8.592s sprint. As for what we expect from the machine in the future, it shouldn't take all that long before we get to see this Lamborghini in the 7s league.

The number we dropped above comes after we've paid attention to the Lamborghini Huracan 1,320 feet war that took place in the US last year. Heffner Performance and Underground Racing took their Huracans past the 2,000 hp borner, managing to deliver 7s runs.

As for the other development Huracans of the Russian tuner, we'll remind you that the company is also experimenting with an example of the supercar that has kept its motor in stock condition.

Strapping a pair of turbos to the factory 5.2-liter block led to a dyno rating of 1,026 ponies. When it comes to the drag strip performance translation, the resulting Huracan holds a world record, having completed the 1,320 feet sprint in 8.65 seconds.

As usual when it comes to such extreme drag racing heroes, the near-wheelie drag strip starts are on the house, so we're inviting you the check these out in the piece of footage below.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini twin-turbo drag racing
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84