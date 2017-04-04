Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs F10 BMW M5 Rolling Drag Race Has "Surprising" Outcome

Imagine you're the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the PDK kind and a BMW M5 pulls up next to your. With a drag brawl being imminent, should you be worried about this?





Before we come up with any potential answer, we'll remind you that the Zuffenhausen animal comes with 3.1 kg/hp, which the F10 M5 burdens each of its horses with 3.6 kg. However, the torque deparment bring a role reversal, with the 680 Nm of the Bimmer easily overshadowing the 460 Nm of the naturally aspirated Porscha.And since the track special is gifted with a generously-sized wing aimed at keeping it planted through the twisties, the M5 also wins the drag value battle.Based on various magazine and independent tests, we can tell you that the rear-engined track special is able to play the quarter-mile game in 11.1 seconds, while the Bimmer needs at least an extra 0.2 seconds for the task.The standing kilometer? The Rennport Neunelfer will leave this sprint behind in 20.5 seconds, with the BMW M5 needing 20.8 seconds for the task.And the Neunelfer can leave the M5 tailing in its wake in just about any acceleration comparison up to 300 km/h (186 mph).If we are to judge by the sprinting times the two German speed devils deliver for sprints that kick off at 80 km/h (50 mph) and end at 120 km/h (74 mph), 160 km/h (100 mph) or 180 km/h (118 mph), the BMW M5 takes the lead.Now that we've delivered all the numbers you could need, we're inviting you to check out the piece of footage below, which shows a 991 GT3 RS and an F10 M5 fighting on an airfield in Sweden.The brawl seems to kick off at around 50 km/h (31 mph) and ends whenever one of the cars gets an obviously-dominant lead. Oh, and,, both velocity tools came in factory stock trim.