autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs F10 BMW M5 Rolling Drag Race Has "Surprising" Outcome

 
4 Apr 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Imagine you're the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the PDK kind and a BMW M5 pulls up next to your. With a drag brawl being imminent, should you be worried about this?
Before we come up with any potential answer, we'll remind you that the Zuffenhausen animal comes with 3.1 kg/hp, which the F10 M5 burdens each of its horses with 3.6 kg. However, the torque deparment bring a role reversal, with the 680 Nm of the Bimmer easily overshadowing the 460 Nm of the naturally aspirated Porscha.

And since the track special is gifted with a generously-sized wing aimed at keeping it planted through the twisties, the M5 also wins the drag value battle.So, how do the tech numbers translate in terms of standing drag races?
Based on various magazine and independent tests, we can tell you that the rear-engined track special is able to play the quarter-mile game in 11.1 seconds, while the Bimmer needs at least an extra 0.2 seconds for the task.

The standing kilometer? The Rennport Neunelfer will leave this sprint behind in 20.5 seconds, with the BMW M5 needing 20.8 seconds for the task.

And the Neunelfer can leave the M5 tailing in its wake in just about any acceleration comparison up to 300 km/h (186 mph).What about rolling drag races?
If we are to judge by the sprinting times the two German speed devils deliver for sprints that kick off at 80 km/h (50 mph) and end at 120 km/h (74 mph), 160 km/h (100 mph) or 180 km/h (118 mph), the BMW M5 takes the lead.

Now that we've delivered all the numbers you could need, we're inviting you to check out the piece of footage below, which shows a 991 GT3 RS and an F10 M5 fighting on an airfield in Sweden.

The brawl seems to kick off at around 50 km/h (31 mph) and ends whenever one of the cars gets an obviously-dominant lead. Oh, and, according to the drivers, both velocity tools came in factory stock trim.

porsche 911 gt3 rs BMW M5 drag racing Porsche BMW
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78