2,500 HP Lamborghini Huracan Hits 217 MPH in Rolling 1/4-Mile, Sets a Record

The most recent example of this was delivered over in Houston, Texas, where a Lamborghini Huracan packing around 2,500 ponies managed to set a new record for the TX2K rolling nationals. To be more precise, the uber-boosted Lambo hit 217 MPH in a rolling quarter-mile sprint.The twin-turbo gym visit of the Italian exotic was handled by Underground Racing, with the Huracan wearing the UR4 nickname (check out the small decal on the car).The said specialist is one of the most active players on the twin-turbo market. In fact, the company was involved in a war with Heffner Performance last year. The series of 1,320 feet sprints involves standing starts and led to numbers that can easily make one's jaw drop.Returning to the rolling adventures portrayed in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Underground X twin-turbo kit, which is the company's most extreme piece of hardware, was present on two other machines aside from the Huracan.We're talking about a first-generation Audi R8 , as well as about a Lamborghini Gallardo . Despite the generation gap between the two V10 bulls, the aftermarket scene sees both platforms delivering similar results these days and it's always great to see a wide variety in the realm of drag racing.Head over to the "play" button below to see the 2,000+ hp monsters duking it out - the clip brings us multiple angles, include one that delivers an in-car view, so you'll get a complete take on the speeding hostilities.