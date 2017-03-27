World's Fastest Challenger Hellcat Sets New 1/4-Mile Record, Out for Demon Blood

As Dodge is almost ready to deliver the Challenger SRT Demon, the aftermarket side of the industry seems to have engaged in a race, one that has a simple aim, namely to deliver a Hellcat that can pull 8s runs before the Demon makes its debut.





While the overly teased (here's the most recent episode of the kind) Demon should be a 9s car, the Dodge that currently holds the title of the world's fastest Hellcat has recently managed to beat its own quarter-mile record, getting close to the target mentioned in the intro.We're talking about a Challenger that can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in as little as 9.15s, while its highest trap speed sits at 158 mph. The hefty velocity value is also the reason for which this Dodge packs a... tail, as machines that can go past 150 mph in the 1/4-mile must be gifted with a parachute.The most important ingredients of the tech massage displayed by the 6.2-liter V8 mixes a supercharger upgrade with a nitrous system and a driveshaft update.However, the Mopar machine also grabbed another record during a run that saw its nitrous system being left unused - you can see this blower-only record in the first part of the video below. Speaking of which, you should konw that the stunts displayed in the clip took place at the Cecil Country Raceway in Maryland.High Horse Performance, the Delaware-based developer behind the build, aims to bring the Hellcat into the 8s arena as quickly as possible.Nevertheless, with the 2017 New York Auto Show, the event that will host the introduction of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , set to open its gates in about two weeks for now, the schedule mentioned in the intro might be a bit too tight for the tuner realm to hit its target.