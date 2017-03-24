Tesla Model S Driver Removes Frunk to Save Weight, Sets 10.4s 1/4-Mile Record

Now that the Tesla Model S has proved it can be hyperfast-quick in terms of the quarter-mile, the inevitable is happening in the EV side of the drag racing realm: owners have started stripping their cars and fitting various aftermarket mods in the search for extra stopwatch assets.





The tale we're here to deliver kicked off earlier this week, when a P100D Model S driver mixed a well-prepped drag strip with slightly underinflated rear tires, setting a new P100D 1/4-Mile world record. The feat, which brought a 10.638s run, received an YouTube comment from the channel mentioned above: "Congratulations are in order for finding a well prepped 1/4 mile track. Enjoy the record for a few more daysÿ,"



Well, as it turns out, the Tesla Racing Channel guys were determined to beat that 10.6, so they started stripping their electric sedan. The Model S, a P100D Ludicrous+ that doesn't pack any weight-increasing option and had been gifted with lighter aftermarket wheels, lost its frunk.



Now, as we'll remind you with the help of the tweets below, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had invited Model S racers to remove the floor mats and the frunk liner in their quest for sweeter drag strip numbers.





@jovanik21 Also, Tesla service can remove front trunk liner if you don't use it and improve performance further — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2017



Nevertheless, the guys behind the said YouTube label decided to go all the way and got rid of all the non-functional bits and bobs occupying the nose of the EV. The result? Of course, a new Model S 1,320 feet record: 10.44s.



Moreover, the crew is asking viewers whether they should continue the strip-tease, but it doesn't look like they're ready to take no for an answer. So, in a few months' time, we might end up showing you a guy racing a P100D while sitting directly on the battery pack.



And seeing this scale footpring only makes us wonder what the diet-extreme



