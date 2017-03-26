1,200 HP VW Golf Sleeper Walks Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg One:1 in 0-300 Comparo

It's been a while since we last came up with an answer to a question nobody asked, so we'll get right to the point: what could possibly be amusing about a Volkswagen Golf Mk II that's been turned into a 1,200 hp sleeper?
Well, for one thing, watching a comparison that involves this old Golf playing with some of the world's quickest and fastest street-legal production machines will deliver a hefty dose of giggles.
German tuner Boba Motoring
, which built the contraption, hasn't delivered any new projects for this year, so the crew turned to a bit of video edition to keep things rolling.
This is how we ended up with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings a speedometer comparison involving the nearly stock look Mk II and four-wheeled velocity monsters ranging from the F10 BMW M5 to the all-mighty Koenigsegg One:1 (the Bugatti Chiron is also on the menu).
Oh, and as it sometimes happens when we're dealing with uber-quick cars, a brawl involving a bike comes as the icing on the speeding cake. This time around, the two-wheeled monster in question is the 300 hp Kawasaki Ninja H2R - in theory, the H2R is a track-only animal.
Now, you might want to know more about the Vee-Dub
that's ready to play with the speed icons mentioned above.
We'll start with the all-important scale footprint of the thing, as this Golf only weighs 1,180 kg (2,601 kg).
Its modestly-sized engine compartment is occupied by a two-liter turbo. The four-cylinder mill works with a massive turbo and, at 64 psi of boost, the unit delivers no less than 1,233 hp and 1,094 Nm (807 lb-ft).
As for the racing-inspired dog ring gearbox of the thing, this trades in some drivability for faster changes.
We've added a second video at the bottom of the page, so, once you're done smiling over the said comparo, you can dig deeper into the tech details of the Golf
