Tesla Model S P100D Sets New 1/4-Mile World Record with Blitz 10.638s Pass

Earlier this week, an example of the electric sedan was taken to the Woodburn Dragstrip over in Oregon, with the Ludicrous+ wielder getting from one end of the track to the other in 10.638s.This makes the machine 0.1s quicker than the previous holder of the record, the Model S that battled a tuned Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 earlier this week.In fact, the record fell on the same day, but we've just learned about the new effort, which you can find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.As it happened during one of the other 1/4-mile records mentioned in the intro, namely the factory stock Lamborghini one, the onwer went for slightly underinflated rear tires in order to make the most out of the bewildering all-wheel-drive launch delivered by the Palo Alto machine.The fight for the Model S P100D real-world quarter-mile record currently involves at least three owners. Aside from the driver in the piece of footage below, we have the YouTuber who also owns the Huracan that set the Raging Bull record mentioned above (he was behind the wheel of the ZL1-battling Tesla), as well as the crew over at Tesla Racing Channel In fact, the last have already issued a warning to the current record holder on YouTube: "Congratulations are in order for finding a well prepped 1/4 mile track. Enjoy the record for a few more days﻿,"As for the other 1/4-mile records that fell over the past couple of days, we'll remind you these came from the Nissan GT-R and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X corners of the automotive realm.