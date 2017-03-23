Ford Introduces 2018 Edge SEL Sport Appearance Package, Looks Stylish

Programmed to go on sale this fall, the 2018 Ford Edge boasts an expanded lineup. The biggest newity is the SEL Sport Appearance Package, which has been broadly detailed at the 2017 edition of the Dallas Fort Worth Auto Show.





Over in Europe, the Edge can get a whole lot fancier by opting for what FoMoCo calls Vignale. Both a visual package and a different take on ownership experience, the Starting with the SEL trim level, $1,295 buys you all the bits and pieces of the Sport Appearance Package. “We decided to bring some color up to eye level for visual excitement,” explained Mark Conforzi, Ford design chief for vehicle personalization. And at first glance, that’s a yes, this Edge looks pretty swell.Not as in-your-face as the Sport yet not as bland as the SE, the SEL Sport Appearance is thoughtful about design and features. Available with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost or the 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6, this iteration of the mid-sizedcomes with a hard-wearing cloth interior. Cloth seats are also better in the summer heat, despite the fact they don’t have that premium feel of leather.SYNC 3 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also on the menu, as is premium audio, Mayan Gray fabric with Umber-colored accents, a Copper Sands textured applique, and custom-embroidered carpets. ‘Youhtful’ and ‘modern’ are two words that describe the interior best.The exterior, on the other hand, is enhanced by unique 10-spoke 19-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted wheels, similarly finished grille surround, side mirror caps, skid plates, and rear spoiler. The 2018 Ford Edge in SEL Sport Appearance Package form is rounded off by black window trim and headlamp bezels.Over in Europe, the Edge can get a whole lot fancier by opting for what FoMoCo calls Vignale. Both a visual package and a different take on ownership experience, the Edge Vignale puts an emphasis on luxury. It’s no wonder, then, why it costs €53k even though that bundle of cash buys you the six-speed manual and the lesser version of the 2.0 TDCi turbo diesel engine.