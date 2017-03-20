Tesla Intends To Discontinue The Model S 60 kWh And 60D

Ever since the Model S was introduced, Tesla
had its way of changing battery capacities and the availability of all-wheel-drive. After retracting then reintroducing the 60 kWh pack, now it appears that the Palo Alto-based outfit intends to discontinue the said battery option once again.
As per Inside EVs
, an official communication coming courtesy of Tesla highlights that “most customers ended up buying an equivalent to the Model S 75 kWh.”
Well, color me surprised, but the automaker had it coming since one year ago, when the 60 kWh pack was reintroduced “as a more affordable option.”
More affordable as compared to what?
Let me explain. At $68,000, the entry-level Model S
is out of the reach of many people who wish to buy into the electric vehicle genre. All the current 60 series vehicles ship with a 75 kWh battery, though the software limits capacity to 60 kWh. Customers who want the full bonanza can do that with $7,000, which is not too much when you think about it. The thing, however, is that the Model S 75 kWh starts from $74,500. Wait, what?
Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, it would be more expensive to buy the 60 and upgrade it than buying the 75 from the start. Also, think about the price point of the Model S. At almost $70k, it’s not that often prospective customers scratch their heads and thing, “Hmm, I will go for the 60 to save a few bucks.”
Tesla came to just about the same conclusion after seeing that the 60 series doesn’t sell well at all.
There’s also the problem of the Model 3. Slated to start production in the coming months, the range-topping version of the Model 3
would overlap with the entry-level Model S, and that’s no good either for Model S 60 / 60D sales. Whichever way you look at it, the 60 kWh battery has to go in this particular application in view that there’s no use for it anymore.
Now that we got to the subject of Model 3, it’s believed that the range-topping battery option will be a 70 kWh lithium-ion unit. Just like the S and X, the 3 is also due to receive Dual Motor all-wheel-drive, as well as Ludicrous Speed mode for neck-snapping acceleration.