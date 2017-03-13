Tesla Model S P100D Base Model Drag Races Fully Loaded P100D to Prove a Point

The Tesla Model S drag racing scene continues to deliver spicy adventures, with the freshest one involving a Model S going up against a member of its own breed.





The trick about the P100D vs. P100D drag race you're about to see is that one of the models engaged in the velocity brawl is a base car, while the other is seriously loaded with options.It's worth mentioning the scale footprint difference between the two is the maximum one, since the latter model features lighter wheels supplied by Tsportline.Even so, you'll get to see a clear drag strip performance gap in the quarter-mile battle involving the Palo Alto machines.The sedan packing the aftermarket wheels comes from Tesla Racing Channel and, as the name of the YouTube label suggests, this EV has seen its fair share of races.During the runs involving the said battle, the Model S set a new personal 0-60 mph record, with a time of 2.33. Oh, and by the way, the Motor Trend episode mentioned by the driver of this P100D refers to the time when the magazine managed to hit 60 mph in 2.275s while behind the wheel of a Model S.Speaking of the impact weight reduction has in terms of the Tesla Model S P100D sprinting numbers, we'll remind you that the most extreme example of the kind comes from the racecar incarnation of the electric sedan.The Electric GT Championship-involved Tesla takes pride in its diet, which see the machine losing a massive 1,100 lbs (500 kg). As for the circuit beast's 0 to 60 mph time, this has dropped to 2 seconds flat. If you're willing to get a more complete view on the Electric GT matter, you can check out this tale Returning to the said Model S P100D drag racing adventure, the stunt also involved sprinting moments away from the drag strips, with a police officer interaction being on the menu.