Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Ferrari 458 Speciale Drag Race Is a Custom Exhaust Fest

We've reached an era where coming across a pair of naturally aspirated supercars duking it out at the drag strip almost makes for a special occasion. And the latest example of such an all-motor street car encounter sees a Ferrari 458 Speciale
and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS getting it on in a quarter-mile brawl.
The two rivals, which were actually built to fight on the track, got together as part of the Fuel Run event. Held by the organizers of the goldRush rally, the gathering brought together tons of horsepower between February 24 and February 26, involving a sprinting session held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Both supercars had gone down the custom exhaust pathway, with the 458 Speciale featuring an iPE goodie, while the Rennsport Neunelfer uses GMG Racing hardware.
The owners of the speed demons had also turned to a few visual modifications and, for instance, the yellow headlights might trick one into believing there are motorsport-grade machines. As for the wraps on the supercars, there were part of the Fuel Run adventure.
As such, the 4.0-liter flat-six of the Porscha
and the 4.5-liter V8 of the Prancing Horse could fully express their feelings and emotions. As such, the aural side of the battle was just as impressive as the visual one.
Speaking of which, it's a pitty that the driver of the rear-engined machine was far from sharp during the Christmas Tree hostilities. Even so, you should keep in mind that the actual winner of the race is not the car that crosses the 1,320 feet mark first, as the result is dictated by the stopwatch.
The piece of footage below delivers an in-depth look at the brawl between the two track specials. If you're willing to jump straight to the race, you should go to the 0:55 point of the clip.