Tesla Model S P100D Tramples All with Record 2.28s 0-60 MPH Run in MT Test

In a bit of a far stretch, we imagine what could happen if, for instance, Tesla decided to add a proper transmission (read: a tranny that would come with more than one ratio) to its next-gen EVs, as is the case with the A P100D featuring Tesla's latest Easter Egg that revolves around the Ludicrous+ model, has been put to the test by Motor Trend, becoming the quickest vehicle ever featured in the magazine's 0 to 60 sprint.2.275507139 seconds - that's how long it took the five-seater to reach the milestone velocity. Now, before you compare this real world test to the official 2.6s performance of the P100D Ludicrous+, there's something we need to discuss.You should know that, as the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), MT uses a one-foot rollout in its test. That means the clock starts when the front wheels reach the 1-foot mark, with the Model S needing a staggering 0.26 seconds for the task, going at 12.7 mph at the time.We'll list the numbers delivered by the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S for comparison purposes, since the Neunelfer is the previous record holder of the magazine's 0-60 mph acceleration test, having bested hypercars such as its 918 Spyder big brother and the LaFerrari (the LaF is RWD, remember?).The 580 hp Turbo S only needed 0.2s to reach the 1-foot mark, but was only doing 11.7 mph at that point. Nevertheless, this data isn't all that relevant in the 0-60 context, since, for example, the LaFerrari trampled both the Model S and the 911 with a 0.19s time at 13.1 mph.The Tesla Model S P100D, which tips the scale at a meaty 5,062 lbs (testing gear and driver included), crosses the quarter-mile mark at the same time with the 911 Turbo S, taking 10.5 seconds for the task. The Tesla does it at 125 mph, while the Porsche's trap speed sitting at 131.8 mph.The question now is whether the Tesla Model S P100D has reached its hardware limits, or if we'll continue to see the Palo Alto automaker delivering over-the-air updates making the electric sedan even quicker.In a bit of a far stretch, we imagine what could happen if, for instance, Tesla decided to add a proper transmission (read: a tranny that would come with more than one ratio) to its next-gen EVs, as is the case with the Rimac Concept One