1,000 HP Procharged Mustang Shelby GT350 Drag Races Corvette Z06, Goes All Out

The 5.2-liter VooDoo heart of this pony has been gifted with an F1a Procharger, ARH long-tube headets and features an E85 system. Built by Cordes Performance Racing, the fast Ford delivers no less than 923 ponies at the rear wheels.Interestingly, the 1,000+ hp GT350 still packs the production rear end. And you don't need to be a drag racing specialist to know that such a combination won't last too long, so the 'Stang will probably receive and update soon - such cars constantly find themselves waving the "work in progress" flag, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.Given the extreme tech setup on the car, we should get to hear more from it soon - wouldn't you take your machine to drag racing events across the country after giving it such a tech massage?The Shelby also comes with the factory mufflers, but its soundtrack is just as vicious as you'd expect, with the piece of footage blow showing the boosted pony doing its drag racing thing.The Mustang attended the Shifts3ctor California Airstrip Attack event, which saw the Ford duking it out with a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 The blown 'Vette came in eight-speed automatic trim, with this Chevy being described as "close to stock".The clip below shows the two slabs of American playing the half-mile game. The footage was captured from the Mustang Shelby GT350 , which means we'll get a full taste of the Blue Oval demon's flat-plane scream - you've been warned.