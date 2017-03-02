autoevolution

1,000 HP Procharged Mustang Shelby GT350 Drag Races Corvette Z06, Goes All Out

 
2 Mar 2017, 17:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is the kind of muscle car that can easily make one weak in the knees. And, for a few of its owners, all the flat-plane crank potential of the Blue Oval animal only means the thing deserves... even more muscle. Case in point with the Procharged Shelby GT350 we're here to show you.
The 5.2-liter VooDoo heart of this pony has been gifted with an F1a Procharger, ARH long-tube headets and features an E85 system. Built by Cordes Performance Racing, the fast Ford delivers no less than 923 ponies at the rear wheels.

Interestingly, the 1,000+ hp GT350 still packs the production rear end. And you don't need to be a drag racing specialist to know that such a combination won't last too long, so the 'Stang will probably receive and update soon - such cars constantly find themselves waving the "work in progress" flag, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Given the extreme tech setup on the car, we should get to hear more from it soon - wouldn't you take your machine to drag racing events across the country after giving it such a tech massage?

The Shelby also comes with the factory mufflers, but its soundtrack is just as vicious as you'd expect, with the piece of footage blow showing the boosted pony doing its drag racing thing.

The Mustang attended the Shifts3ctor California Airstrip Attack event, which saw the Ford duking it out with a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The blown 'Vette came in eight-speed automatic trim, with this Chevy being described as "close to stock".

The clip below shows the two slabs of American playing the half-mile game. The footage was captured from the Mustang Shelby GT350, which means we'll get a full taste of the Blue Oval demon's flat-plane scream - you've been warned.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Ford Mustang drag racing Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Chevrolet Corvette supercharger
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78