Turbo LSX Mazda RX-7 Drag Races Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche, Humiliates All

 
1 Mar 2017, 14:03 UTC
by
Any supercar owner attending a velocity brawl should be worried when coming across a Mazda RX-7. The aftermarket potential of the JDM machine means plenty of its drivers have turned to extreme tuning treatments for their rides, having developed an appetite for competitions.
Case in point with the yellow RX-7 we're here to show you, whose owner has gone as far as giving up the rotary powerplant of the sportscar. Instead of its Wankel mill, the Mazda now packs an LSX and, to make things considerably spicier, the V8 hasn't been left in naturally aspirated form.

The American heart of the Mazda RX-7 has been taken down the turbocharging route, with the results being impressive. To be more precise, this RX-7 now delivers north of 600 ponies and we're talking about the power at the rear wheels.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the Mazda attending a drag racing event where the RX-7 battled no less than three supercars. The velocity monsters that fought the Mazda delivered aromas as different as possible, as we're dealing with a Lamborghini, a McLaren and a Porsche.

While the McLaren, an early 12C and the Raging Bull, a Gallardo, came in stock form, the 991.1-generation Turbo S Neunelfer has been given a bit of aftermarket attention. However, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer unit-animated Zuffenhausen beast had only received an ECU remap, which means that its crank output should sit at about 600 hp.

The drag racing event that hosted the three battles involved quarter-mile runs performed using rolling starts. And, as we mentioned in the title, the Mazda walked all over its rivals.

Checking out the battles makes us wonder how the 1,320 feet sprints would have ended if the machines had gone for standing starts, since such a setup might've seen the Mazda being left behind.

