British Ferrari 488 GTB Driver Can't Handle the Power, Has Extreme Near Crash

 
27 Feb 2017, 16:20 UTC
One of the aspects that keep Ferrari on the podium of the ever-changing supercar realm has to do with Maranello insisting on maintaining the tail-happy nature of its machines. This, of course, involves that the element connecting the steering wheel to the pedals is up to the job, but this isn't always the case, which his how we end up with accidental sideways such as the one we're here to show you.
The unfortunate dance stunt we're looking at comes from the UK, where a 488 driver went through a near crash like few others.

The stunt, which you can find in the video below, saw the driver entering a fishtailing mood, one he maintained by overcorrecting. In the process the 488 turned into a lawn mover and this was the lightest part of the adventure. As for the more serious bit, this saw the twin-turbo Fezza missing a Ford Mondeo coming the other way by just a few inches.

We're not sure about the driver's skill, though - notice that, while he does amplify the rear end movement by applying the brakes, a rookie mistake, he lets go of the pedal on the left just as he was about to hit the Mondeo, with his final correction helping him avoiding an accident.

The driver had probably put the Prancing Horse in a Manettino mode, which allows more tail movements than the guy seemed to be able to handle. The 488 allows one to choose between Wet, Sport, Race, CT Off (traction control off) and CST Off (Stability Control Off). Once you go past Sport, all the modes allow for an increasing degree of drifting and many drivers go for Sport, overestimating their abilities.

It's worth noting that, for the 488 GTB, Ferrari involved the active dampers in the handling algorithm - when the supercar is at the limit, the shock absorbers briefly soften up, thus allowing for body roll to let the driver know what's going on.

Oh well, at least the situation in the clip below could be sorted out with a wheel wash and, perhaps, a dry cleaning bill.

Ferrari 488 GTB Ferrari near crash supercar
 
