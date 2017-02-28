2017 Acura NSX, Porsche 911 Turbo, Nissan GT-R Race to 150 MPH: "Airfield King"

Those in the market for a supercar have enough options to spend tons of time making a decision, and since getting to drive each of the options before making a purchase isn't exactly facile, buyers can turn to shortcuts. You know, little comparos such as the one we're here to show you.





The three couldn't be more different: while the battle between the Turbo Neunelfer and Godzilla has been going on for almost a decade now, the Acura jumps in the middle of the brawl with its hybrid attitude.



Drive Tribe's Jethro Bovingdon put the three go-fast machines through their paces on an airfield. Instead of the usual drag races, the editor went for a one-man show, focusing on one car at a time, with testing gear strapped to the beasts.



This battle sees the machines sprinting to 150 mph (make that 255 km/h), with the unofficial "king of the airfield" title being awarded to the winner.



Returning to the acquisition detail we dropped in the intro above, we should also mention that many buyers will simply turn to the subjective side of a supercar when choosing their favorite model.



For instance, the NSX is ready to work with one's early adopter fetish, with the Japanese machine's four-motor setup being enough to turn it into a four-wheeled hybrid robot.



When it comes to the rear-engined flat-six animal - this requires no explanation. You either have a special place in your heart for Zuffenhausen contraptions or you don't...



