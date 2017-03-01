autoevolution

Fiat Celebrates 60 Years Of 500 With Geneva-Bound Special Edition

 
Cheap, practical, and pretty. Care to guess which of these qualities the modern 500 can’t hold a candle to? Nevertheless, the lovable spirit of the Nuova 500 lives on to this day, six decades the original started production. This being 2017, what better way for Fiat to celebrate its masterpiece than with a limited-run model?
Dubbed 500 Sessantesimo (Italian for sixtieth), Fiat will produce this very special 500 in no more than 560 units, because 500 plus 60 equals 560. A numbered plaque affixed to the center console by two X-shaped screws is the indicator that we’re in the presence of something eclectic, as is the Dolcevita.

“The Dolce what now?” In Fiat talk, that’s the name of the two-tone paintwork. It is a combo between three-layer white for the lower half of the vehicle and pastel ivory for the upper half of the 500 60th Anniversary, while the grey and burgundy waistrail complements the chromatic mixture.

Style is enhanced by 16-inch alloy wheels with a dedicated logo that reads 560. Hop inside and you’re greeted by tubular elements for the ivory leather-wrapped seats. Matched with burgundy detailing on the central part of the dashboard, there’s no denying that this is one of the nicest interiors around.

The Fiat 500 60th Anniversary will go on sale on March 9, kitted from the get-go with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, satellite navigation, automatic climate control, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster wraps up the interior's goodies list.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the 500 Sessantesimo, but Fiat didn’t mind detailing the powertrain list. Two gasoline-fueled engines are available (1.2 with 69 PS and 0.9 with 85 PS), with a stick shift or a Dualogic automated manual transmission, as well as a 1.3-liter turbo diesel that’s good for 95 PS. A 500 with an oil-chugging engine under the hood, however, defeats the purpose of owning a stylish urban cruiser, even in diesel-savvy Europe.
