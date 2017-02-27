autoevolution

Ruby Star Porsche 911 R Goes Stripeless, Causes a Stir in Berlin

 
27 Feb 2017, 22:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Porsche 911 has been playing the understatement card ever since it came to life over five decades ago. And no model in the current Neunelfer line-up is a better representation of this spirit than the 911 R.
Despite being the most exclusive and even one-upping the track-tastic GT3 RS in the power-to-weight ratio area, the 911 R maintains a clear look. Heck, in the absence of any visible aerodynamic elements (the massive, but well-hidden diffuser doesn't count), some would even call the 2017 911 R's looks as shaved. Speaking of which, here's a detailed, belly-angled look at the three-pedal monster's diffuser.

And while many of the almost 1,000 owners who were fortunate enough to come up with a configuration that's actually coming to life have decided to leave the top section and side decals on, some of these Zuffenhausen aficinados have chosen to go all clean, steering clear of any decals.

The latest example of the kind comes from the example we're here to show you, one that more than makes up for the lack of any decorations through the use of a color that screams like few others.

This example of the three-pedal special comes in a Ruby Star attire - this Paint to Sample hue is the present-day equivalent of the infamous Rubystone Red hue that has been in the Porsche history book for quite some time now.

Notice that the owner of this Porscha has even chose to stick with the silver wheels, all to emphasize the color of the car. The majestic Neunelfer was snapped over in Berlin and perhaps the only elements that stand out are the banana-colored calipers signaling the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).

Given the color spec of the car, many purists will be faced with a dilemma - does this Porsche 911 belong to the "clean" camp or is it a hue rebel?


 

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:20am PST



 

A post shared by Supercars of Lyon (@supercarsoflyon) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:25am PST

2017 porsche 911 r Porsche 911 Porsche supercar
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86