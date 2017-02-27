Ruby Star Porsche 911 R Goes Stripeless, Causes a Stir in Berlin

The Porsche 911 has been playing the understatement card ever since it came to life over five decades ago. And no model in the current Neunelfer line-up is a better representation of this spirit than the 911 R.





And while many of the almost 1,000 owners who were fortunate enough to come up with a configuration that's actually coming to life have decided to leave the top section and side decals on, some of these Zuffenhausen aficinados have chosen to go all clean, steering clear of any decals.



The latest example of the kind comes from the example we're here to show you, one that more than makes up for the lack of any decorations through the use of a color that screams like few others.



This example of the three-pedal special comes in a Ruby Star attire - this Paint to Sample hue is the present-day equivalent of the infamous Rubystone Red hue that has been in the Porsche history book for quite some time now.



Notice that the owner of this Porscha has even chose to stick with the silver wheels, all to emphasize the color of the car. The majestic Neunelfer was snapped over in Berlin and perhaps the only elements that stand out are the banana-colored calipers signaling the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).



Given the color spec of the car, many purists will be faced with a dilemma - does this





