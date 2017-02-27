Panda Porsche 911 GT3 RS Comes from India, Could Be The Country's Only GT3 RS

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephilles, allow us to offer an unofficial award to the owner of the 911 GT3 RS you're looking at. Nicknamed the Panda GT3 RS this Porscha manages to stand out, even among its own kind, using no more than a few stickers in order to do so.





Oh yes, that Zuffenhausen beast is difficult to forget, especially since it could trick a poorly trained eye into believing it is actually a 911 R. Using a bit of red hue play, the said GT3 RS packs the top section stripes that have generated so much controversy in the R community. The owner of this rear-engined machine decided to fully play the black & white card, so he gifted the track-savvy Zuffenhausen machine with Panda stickers. Oh, and there's also a Nurburgring sticker.This 500 hp animal comes from Chennai and was caught on camera by JayR Photography . According to the said photo label, this is the only 991 GT3 RS in India, but we weren't able to verify the information.Even if the country does happen to host other GT3 RS PDKs, the theme present here means this examples will keep its aura.As for the fictional award mentioned in the intro, this comes thanks to the fact that other GT3 RS owners go to great lenghts to give their Porschas a special aura.We brought you the latest such example over the weekend, when we showed you a GT3 RS that had been given a Pink Pig treatment. The Porsche now wears the livery of the infamous Porsche 917/20 racecar that brought serious racing glory to the German automaker back in the day.Nevertheless, the Panda GT3 RS isn't the only example of how much power a few decals can have when attached to such a circuit beast. Let's take the also-white Rennsport Neunelfer we showed you back in January, for instance.Oh yes, that Zuffenhausen beast is difficult to forget, especially since it could trick a poorly trained eye into believing it is actually a 911 R. Using a bit of red hue play, the said GT3 RS packs the top section stripes that have generated so much controversy in the R community.