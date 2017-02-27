autoevolution

Panda Porsche 911 GT3 RS Comes from India, Could Be The Country's Only GT3 RS

 
27 Feb 2017, 20:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephilles, allow us to offer an unofficial award to the owner of the 911 GT3 RS you're looking at. Nicknamed the Panda GT3 RS this Porscha manages to stand out, even among its own kind, using no more than a few stickers in order to do so.
The owner of this rear-engined machine decided to fully play the black & white card, so he gifted the track-savvy Zuffenhausen machine with Panda stickers. Oh, and there's also a Nurburgring sticker.

This 500 hp animal comes from Chennai and was caught on camera by JayR Photography. According to the said photo label, this is the only 991 GT3 RS in India, but we weren't able to verify the information.

Even if the country does happen to host other GT3 RS PDKs, the theme present here means this examples will keep its aura.

As for the fictional award mentioned in the intro, this comes thanks to the fact that other GT3 RS owners go to great lenghts to give their Porschas a special aura.

We brought you the latest such example over the weekend, when we showed you a GT3 RS that had been given a Pink Pig treatment. The Porsche now wears the livery of the infamous Porsche 917/20 racecar that brought serious racing glory to the German automaker back in the day.

Nevertheless, the Panda GT3 RS isn't the only example of how much power a few decals can have when attached to such a circuit beast. Let's take the also-white Rennsport Neunelfer we showed you back in January, for instance.

Oh yes, that Zuffenhausen beast is difficult to forget, especially since it could trick a poorly trained eye into believing it is actually a 911 R. Using a bit of red hue play, the said GT3 RS packs the top section stripes that have generated so much controversy in the R community.
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche India
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86