Next-Generation Porsche 911 Expected to Bring 680 HP Turbo S E-Hybrid Supercar

Now that the Turbo S E-Hybrid
range-topper of the second-gen Panamera has opened the door for below-hypercar Porsche hybrids, the time has come to discuss how this uber-hybrid phenomenon will impact the next generation of the 911, which we've already seen testing.
So far, Zuffenhausen has been rather shy when it came to the gas-electric models sitting below its 918 Spyder halo car, with the Panamera and the Cayenne plug-in hybrids sitting well below the Turbo S
versions of the models in terms of performance.
Nevertheless, with the new Panamera unifying the two badges above the "standard" E-Hybrid model, we'll remind you of a Porsche rumor that surfaced
back in 2014. That piece of info told us to prepare for Porsche super-hybrids that would see both the Panamera and the 911 receiving gas-electric versions.
The rumor might have got a few details wrong, such as the 700 hp output and the 2017 timing, but it seems its main point stands. Factor in the idea that the German automaker has confirmed the next Neunelfer will pack a plug-in hybrid face (the news came as early as 2015) and it seems with might see the Turbo S E-Hybrid badge, or a similar one, making its way to the appealing posterior of the go-fast machine.
An important part of the Zuffenhausen fan base imagined the upcoming 911 hybrid would sit somewhere in the middle of the twenty-plus model line-up and this idea might be wrong, or, at least incomplete, as we could end up with two gas-electric Neunelfers.
Of course, we'll first have to see the conventionally-powered Porsche 911 making its debut late next year or in 2019 before we can talk about such green motoring incarnations, but the waiting just got a bit more difficult.
By the time the hybrid version(s) of the new 911 show up, Porsche will have already introduced the Mission E
, it's first EV and we're dealing with the point where the all-electric 911 rumors come into play. But this is another story for another time.