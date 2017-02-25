Pink Pig Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a "Rusty" Tribute to the Infamous 917/20 Racecar

Someone has finally decided to give the racetrack-tastic Porsche 911 T3 RS the Pink Pig treatment - we have to admit we've been waiting to see the Rennsport Neunelfers dressed in the livery of the infamous Zuffenhausen racecar for about two years now.





Notice that even the retro racing machines traditional cut mentions are present on the 911 GT3 RS we have here. And, given the breathtaking appearance of the stationary Porsche, we can only imagine the level of visual thrills this Rennsport animal delivers when put through its paces on the circuit. Not only did the GT3 RS in the image above receive the historic colors, but, following the latest trends in the wrap world, the rear-engined coupe's second skin job also involves a rusty theme.Of course, some of you, Porschephilles or not, might not fall for the "beater" take delivered by the Neunelfer's wrap, but we're pretty sure the owner of such a car is ready to deal with any kind of opinion.The design of the second skin adventure comes from digital artist Scott Skepple , who can be considered a pioneer of the beater wrap thing that seems to have taken over the supercar realm.The pixel wielder also came up with a short description for this visual stunt: "What a truffle eater! Pink Pig GT3 RS Weathered Wrap Design, Rusty Pig,"Why the wait mentioned in the intro above? Well, back in 2015, we came across a rendering showing a 991 GT3 RS dressed in the said livery. We had already been delighted by the now-famous Rauh-Welt Begriff air-cooled 911 dressed as the Pink Pig, with the 964 incarnation of the Porscha coming from Down Under.We'll also use this occasion to remind you that the original Pink Pig came in the form of a 917/20 racecar that deserves a special place in the German automaker's generous trophy cabinet.Notice that even the retro racing machines traditional cut mentions are present on the 911 GT3 RS we have here. And, given the breathtaking appearance of the stationary Porsche, we can only imagine the level of visual thrills this Rennsport animal delivers when put through its paces on the circuit.