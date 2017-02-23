Qatar's Multi-Million Dollar Supercar Meet Looks Like a Huge Bag of Skittles

Supercar meets come in all shapes and sizes and we're here to show you such an even that overshadows many of its kind, with the high-octane gathering coming from Qatar.





To get an idea of how exclusive the club that hosted this meet is, we'll tell you this much: Lamborghini has only brought 600 units of the Aventador Coupe to the world, with this event bringing two of them together.Oh, and given the popularity of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS , a PDK example of the Zuffenhausen machine also attended the meet, proudly displaying its monstrous wing.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get into the heart of the event, with the number of ponies present being difficult to count.While we're at it, we'll remind you of another supercar event held in that part of the world last year, one that might make this meet seem... well... restrained.We're referring to the Dubai supercar party we wrote about back in November last year. For one thing, the parking lot hosting the guests' machines packed about as much hp as the meet we're discussing here.However, the actual high-octane stunts took place inside the facility that hosted the event, which normally serves as a supercar storage facility, since the party brought a mix involving nightlife and extremely machines.Dubai's Parc Fermé car storage location saw the party enthusiasts dancing right next to go fast machines such as Bugattis and a Pagani Zonda.The only question remaining unanswered has to do with the kind of events that await go-fast enthusiasts over there this year.P.S.: Foreigners also know how to get their supercar thrills when visiting that part of the Globe, as you'll be able to notice in the second video below.