2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Plays Tug Of War against Subaru WRX, Goes All In

 
24 Feb 2017, 16:15 UTC ·
by
A Porsche 911 is one of the last vehicles you'd expect to find playing the tug of war game, simply because this less-than-refined adventure will put an enormous amount of stress on a vehicle's driveline - ever tried to do push-ups with your girlfriend not sitting, but jumping on your back?
Well, we're here to bring you one of the exceptions, which not only features a Neunelfer, but sees a 2017 model being used for the unorthodox task.

The rear-engined machine (weight distribution benefits, anybody?) is a Carrera 4S, which picked on somebody its own AWD size, engaging in a towing battle with a 2016 Subaru WRX. Oh well, at least the fair fight point stands when it comes to the all-paw traction, since we can't say the same about the rubber part of the tale.

While the Zuffenhausen machine, which comes in seven-speed manual form, packed winter tires (Pirelli Sottozeros, to be more precise), the Scooby only came with all-season rubber.

Now, some of you might wonder why the already-odd situation described here also saw the 911 wearing a tube hat. The explanation is simple - this adventure came shortly after the same Porscha went for a tubing adventure.

That's right, this is Nick Murray's car. The Nine-O-Lemon guy is back in Porsche business and it seems all the issues he experienced with his 991 haven't determined the vlogger to consider driving his 991.2 sportscar like an average owner would.

Remember the electric emergency brake stunts Nick recently pulled in his Porsche? It seems this guy isn't cutting his new Porsche any slack.

The hooner explains that the snowy nature of the tug of war episode meant he didn't use too much throttle. Even so, we can see the Subaru struggling at the other end of the tow strap, as, for instance, black smoke comes out at the 1:12 point (this usually means the engine is running an air-fuel mixture that's too rich).

So, are this kind of shenanigans too much for somebody who wants to keep his Porsche in mint condition? Head over to the "play" button below and decide for yourself.

