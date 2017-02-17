Can the 2017 Porsche 911 Do a "Handbrake" Turn with Its Electric Parking Brake?

When Porsche introduced the 991 incarnation of the Neunelfer back in 2012, the rear-engined proposal came with two new electrified systems, namely the steering and the emergency brake. To be honest, we weren't all that bothered by the loss of the hydraulic steering, since we knew the Zuffenhausen engineers would eventually get the electric setup right. However, we can't say the same about the "handbrake".





And that's because the current form of the 911 's e-brake means the good old handbrake turns are d-e-a-d dead, especially when it comes to "4" models, whose e-brake seems to act on all four wheels.We've brought along a piece of footage demonstrating that, no matter how much effort a driver puts into such a maneuver, it just won't work. Nick Murray , one of the Porsche-obsessed vloggers out there, recently attempted to pull a handbrake turn in his 2017 911 Carrera 4S. Despite the snowy conditions of the test, the result delivered by the 991.2 was the one mentioned above.Even if such a slippery stunt could world on a rear-wheel-drive Neunelfer , the gradual manner in which the electric system applies the braking force still makes this unreliable for performance driving maneuvers such as the one we're discussing here.Some might argue that handbrake turns have no value in a world populated by mature drivers, but this is far from the truth. You see, under certain driving conditions that see a car getting out of hand, mostly via oversteer, but also due to understeer, turning to the handbrake for correction is a maneuver that can prevent a crash - this is the reason for which professional drifters use hydraulic handbrakes.Sure, the old-fashioned mechanical handbrake wouldn't be refined enough for the premium driving experience a contemporary Neunelfer is required to deliver. But the German automaker, whose list of optional extras is one of the deepest in the industry, could always introduce the mechanical goodie on the list.