Porsche Introduces New Flagship: The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

 
24 Feb 2017, 5:28 UTC ·
by
Porsche is a name synonymous with performance. In keeping with the company’s vow, the German automaker introduces a new flagship in the guise of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Here’s the thing about this full-size luxury fastback with eco-friendly and grand touring credentials: it’s the second most powerful Porsche after the 918 Spyder. But then again, the plug-in hybrid hypercar is no longer in production. In other words, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid embodies the best go-faster know-how Porsche has to offer for the time being.

On the one hand, we have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 550 PS (404 kW). A 136 PS (100 kW) electric motor joins the party, with the system output rated at a staggering 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm of torque. In the English-speaking world, that would be 671 horsepower and 627 pound-feet.

“Whoa!” That’s exactly what crossed my mind when Porsche lifted the digital veil off the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. And naturally, that output translated into serious get-up-and-go: 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, on to a max velocity of 310 km/h (192 mph). In a similar fashion to the V6-powered Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets going with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Regarding the electric part of the powertrain, a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 14.1 kWh is what’s what. In EV Mode, the range-topping Panamera model can travel 50 kilometers (31 miles) at the very most. When the ICE and electric engine work together, the Turbo S E-Hybrid’s fuel consumption on the combined cycle stands at 2.9 l/100 km. Converted to miles per gallons (U.S.), that’d be 81.1 mpg.

Available with a normal or long wheelbase (150-mm longer than regular), the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will make its official live debut this March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. 21-inch come as standard, as do the ceramic composite brakes, Sport Chrono Package, PASM, and a lot more. The Executive variant further adds rear-axle steering.

Pricing in the U.S. will kick off from $184,400 for the regular wheelbase, whereas the Executive-ified Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will carry a retail price of $194,800 before applying the $1,050 destination and handling.
