Start-Up Develops Particle Filter That Turns Pollution Into Ink

They say that prevention is the best medicine, but it is hard to prevent pollution
in an emerging market.
An Indian
start-up company has devised a way to collect harmful pollution generated by vehicles, and it then turns it into something that humanity can use.
Their idea is to make ink from soot and carbon residue, while also preventing harmful pollutants
from entering the air. They have a successful Kickstarter campaign
, and the plan is to offer a commercially-available device that will handle the collecting part.
Even if the harmful pollutants were not turned into ink, thus recycling them, the particles would not reach the air and the lungs of the residents of the cities that had its vehicles fitted with the system.
According to its makers, the Kaalink filter can capture as much as 93% of the pollutants emitted by the average internal combustion engine. The creators of the setup declare that it does not affect performance or fuel economy.
Once collected, the soot is processed by the start-up, and customers are left with a purified pigment based on carbon, which can be turned into ink or paint.
The system works on cars, motorcycles, and trucks. It does not matter whether the vehicle runs on diesel
or gasoline, which would be an innovation in itself from the pollution reduction possibilities alone. Graviky Labs, the people behind the invention, say that 45 minutes of pollution will bring 30 milliliters of ink.
Each device is supposedly capable of capturing emissions for an average of 15 days of use, after which it has to be cleaned. The creators of the system explain that the cleanup could be done at a refueling station, but the system needs a large number of people actively using it to enable the creation of an entire ecosystem.
If the pollution-removing capabilities of the setup were not already impressive, the creators of “air ink” remind everyone that their product does not require the consumption of fossil fuels to make conventional ink.