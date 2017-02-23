Ducktail-Only Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rendered with Roof Box as Practical Track Car

When the timing is right, the Porsche 911 line-up holds over twenty incarnations of the rear-engined machine and, out of all these models, the GT3 RS is arguably the least fit for the daily driver role. Even so, the cult car aura of the Rennsport Neunelfer has such an effect on its owners that many won't want to step out of the thing.





As for the two-tone custom wheels, their black centers match plenty of details on the Porsche, while the sidewalls of their tires appear to be fit for daily driving. The destination of the planned trip? As far as possible... This magnetism is pictured in the rendering above, which brings us a Porsche 911 GT3 RS that simply begs to be takeng for a roadtrip.Digital artist Jonsibal has come up with this pixel play and, given the man's love of Zuffenhausen contraptions, which we've showcased in the past, the image you're looking at only seems natural.Since the kind of speeds allowed on public roads don't require too much downforce, the generously-sized rear wing of the track-friendly Porscha has been retired - as we've shown you in the past, removing the wing of the 911 GT3 RS isn't too difficult.In its place, we find the good old ducktail - think of this approach as a hybrid between the aero-extrovert appearance of the "standard" GT3 RS and the shaved look of the 911 R.Then there's the roof box adorning the flat-six wielder, which brings us an occasion to remind you of a trend that sees more and more go-fast machines receiving such accessories, so that their owners can make full use of their vehicles (here's the most recent example ).The GT3 RS is brought closer to the understated look traditionally displayed by the 911 thanks to the hue rendered here, which might as well come from a military vehicle.As for the two-tone custom wheels, their black centers match plenty of details on the Porsche, while the sidewalls of their tires appear to be fit for daily driving. The destination of the planned trip? As far as possible...