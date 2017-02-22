"Random" Porsche Cayman GT4 with Fabspeed Sport Headers Sounds Majestic on Dyno

When we usually bring you a custom exhaust development, it has to do with a tuner introducing a new piece of hardware. However, today we're here for a different purpose, as we want to show you a Porsche Cayman GT4 customer car that was randomly caught on camera, hence the first part of the title above.

The 911-engined Zuffenhausen sportscar has been gifted with a pair of exhaust goodies supplied by Fasbspeed Motorsport and, once it hit the dyno, the Porscha allowed its 3.8-liter flat-six to fully express its naturally aspirated feelings and emotions in blast of decibels that can easily make one weak in the knees.The red Cayman GT4 we're discussing packs the said developer's sports headers, as well as the company's valvetronic exhaust, both of which are built from stainless steel.The sport headers allow the boxer mill to deliver an extra 26 hp and 39 lb-ft (these are the values at the rear wheels) at 3,600 rpm, so we're talking serious low- and mid-range gains here. We have to mention that while top end gains are headline-friendly, mid-range increases are more important in everyday traffic, where a streetable car such as the Cayman GT4 spends plenty of time.As name of the Valvetronic muffler explains, this involves butterfly valves that allow the driver to play with the dual soundtrack of the system.The cat back system we're discussing here also allows the Porsche to shed a bit of weight, with the Valvetronic system being 7 lbs lighter than the one it replaces.It's worth noting that the mix mentioned above not only allows the mid-engined special to howl like few other machines, but also means the GT4 keeps its street-legal status. This is no small feat, as, possibly to many aficionados' surprise, there are multiple developers who showcase decatted setups on the street.