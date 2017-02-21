Gemballa' Third Generation Avalanche Will Reach the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Gemballa, the German business founded in the 1980s by the late Uwe Gemballa, has announced two exhibits for this year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
The Avalanche, a signature product of the company, will get it third generation this year, and it will be showcased at the Swiss event organized in March.
Just like its predecessors, the third-generation Gemballa Avalanche will be based on the Porsche 911
. This time, the model will be built on the 991 platform of the 911, and the base version that will be employed is the 911 Turbo.
Along with the two teaser images present in the photo gallery, Gemballa has already announced a few specs of the new model. It will offer 820 HP
, and its torque will exceed 950 Nm (700.1 lb-ft), which are figures that will probably make someone feel like he or she have been swept away by snow on a mountain.
Fortunately, accelerating away in a Gemballa Avalanche is more fun than the natural phenomenon, and it will be safer thanks to improvements implemented to the braking system, suspension configuration, and the aerodynamics of the base vehicle.
Unlike other cars, working on a Porsche 911 Turbo allows you to start with a quick automobile in the first place, which makes the specialist’s work even more challenging.
Gemballa will not settle to reveal the third-generation Avalanche in Geneva, as it will also showcase the GTR 780 EVO-R, which has the same goal as the former: setting new standards in performance and style. The Gemballa GTR 780 EVO-R is also based on the 991 generation
of the 911 Turbo
.
According to Steffen Korbach, the current CEO of Gemballa GmbH, these two cars are also “set to break some records,” without mentioning what kind of plans they have in store for the two creations.
Gemballa is registered as a manufacturer by the German Federal Motor Vehicle Transport Authority, in spite of the close connection it has with Porsche
’s products. Alpina has a comparable relationship with BMW.