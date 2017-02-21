autoevolution

Paint To Sample Porsche 911 R Goes All Lime, Stands Out Like Nothing Else

 
21 Feb 2017, 13:54 UTC ·
by
We struggle to think of an enthusiast that would look at the Porsche 911 R and conclude that the three-pedal special doesn't pack enough flavor. Nevertheless, certain R configurations add plenty of visual spice to the package by involving wild colors, as is the case with the example we're here to show you today.
We're dealing with a Paint To Sample example of the clutch-wielding Neunelfer, one that features one of Zuffenhausen's lime green shades. While we're not aware of the hue's exact name, this helps the 911 stand out like nothing else.

As most 911 R examples, this one has kept its stripes, which come in black form. The same hue mix is present inside the supercar, where the vivid shade of green is sprinkled here and there, including front seat elements.

This three-pedal Neunelfer was caught on camera during a showroom visit at the Porsche Newport Beach facility, with the vlogger who filmed the machine happening to be a Lamborghini salesman.

Porsche is only bringing 991 examples of the 911 R to the world and the said dealership happened to host two of them when the piece of footage at the bottom of the page was captured.

As an interesting coincidence, the other R in the showroom came with what could be labeled as the opposite color mix - while the main hue of the car is black, it features green stripes, albeit in a much tamer shade.

For those of you wonder about the financial side of such an adventure, we'll mention that both examples of the rear-engined delight come with a sticker price of $220,000.

Obviously, the buyers who were fortunate enough to get an offer from Porsche, most of whom are 918 Spyder owners, have paid unimaginably less compared to the price the 911 R can reach on the speculation market - here's an example for you.
