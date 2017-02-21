Paint To Sample Porsche 911 R Goes All Lime, Stands Out Like Nothing Else

We struggle to think of an enthusiast that would look at the Porsche 911 R and conclude that the three-pedal special doesn't pack enough flavor. Nevertheless, certain R configurations add plenty of visual spice to the package by involving wild colors, as is the case with the example we're here to show you today.





As most 911 R examples, this one has kept its stripes, which come in black form. The same hue mix is present inside the supercar, where the vivid shade of green is sprinkled here and there, including front seat elements.



This three-pedal Neunelfer was caught on camera during a showroom visit at the Porsche Newport Beach facility, with the vlogger who filmed the machine happening to be a Lamborghini salesman.



Porsche is only bringing 991 examples of the 911 R to the world and the said dealership happened to host two of them when the piece of footage at the bottom of the page was captured.



As an interesting coincidence, the other R in the showroom came with what could be labeled as the opposite color mix - while the main hue of the car is black, it features green stripes, albeit in a much tamer shade.



For those of you wonder about the financial side of such an adventure, we'll mention that both examples of the rear-engined delight come with a sticker price of $220,000.



