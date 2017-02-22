Audi TT RS Smothers Porsche 911 Carrera in Bloody Acceleration Comparison

Porsche has always ensured that the Boxster/Cayman don't reach too far into Neunelfer territory and while the output boost delivered by the 718 generation of the mid-engined Zuffenhausen machines obviously stick to this unspoken rule, we can't say the same about another Volkswagen Group sportscar, namely the Audi TT RS.





The piece of footage at the bottom of the page virtually pits a TT RS against a base 911, albeit with the Carrera model being gifted with a PDK dual-clutch tranny.



This isn't a comparo per se, as we're dealing with pieces taken from separate hooning occasions, but the point still stands - the 400 hp TT manages to outgun the 370 hp incarnation of the 911, with the battle going past the 155 mph (250 km/h) point.



And the numbers registered during various magazine tests featuring both cars back up the situation displayed in this footage mashup. We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, where the Audi's 4 kg/hp tops the rear-engined coupe's 4.3 kg/hp.



The sitatuin is similar in the torque department, where the turbocharged 2.5-liter heart of the TT delivers 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), while the also-turbo 3.0-liter flat six of the Porscha produces 331 lb-ft (450 Nm).



As far as the quarter-mile sprint is concerned, the



When it comes to the financial aspect of the comparison, Audi hasn't offered us an MSRP for the 2018 TT RS yet, but the sportscar should come with a base price of around $60,000. As for the 991.2 Neunelfer, a Carrera model gifted with a PDK will set you back at least $93,650.



Nevertheless, before inviting you to hit the "play" button below, we need to remind you that this comparo is as apples-to-oranges as such adventures get. For one thing, while the 911's rear-engined handling is as thrilling as ever, the TT RS still shows serious signs of understeer, as we recently



We've already seen the uber-TT leaving the 718 Cayman S in its dust in a drag race and we are now back on the 400 hp Ingolstadt topic to bring you an acceleration comparison that pits the Golf's platform mate against the Porsche 911.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page virtually pits a TT RS against a base 911, albeit with the Carrera model being gifted with a PDK dual-clutch tranny.This isn't a comparo per se, as we're dealing with pieces taken from separate hooning occasions, but the point still stands - the 400 hp TT manages to outgun the 370 hp incarnation of the 911, with the battle going past the 155 mph (250 km/h) point.And the numbers registered during various magazine tests featuring both cars back up the situation displayed in this footage mashup. We'll start with the power-to-weight ratio, where the Audi's 4 kg/hp tops the rear-engined coupe's 4.3 kg/hp.The sitatuin is similar in the torque department, where the turbocharged 2.5-liter heart of the TT delivers 354 lb-ft (480 Nm), while the also-turbo 3.0-liter flat six of the Porscha produces 331 lb-ft (450 Nm).As far as the quarter-mile sprint is concerned, the TT RS can play the game in as little as 11.6 seconds, while the 911 needs at least an extra 0.3s for the task.When it comes to the financial aspect of the comparison, Audi hasn't offered us an MSRP for the 2018 TT RS yet, but the sportscar should come with a base price of around $60,000. As for the 991.2 Neunelfer, a Carrera model gifted with a PDK will set you back at least $93,650.Nevertheless, before inviting you to hit the "play" button below, we need to remind you that this comparo is as apples-to-oranges as such adventures get. For one thing, while the 911's rear-engined handling is as thrilling as ever, the TT RS still shows serious signs of understeer, as we recently showed you in a track test of the machine.