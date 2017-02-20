Track Junkie Porsche 911 GT2 RS Gets Huge GT3 R Wing and Lightweight Custom Bits

Porsche only brought 500 units of the GT2 RS to the world, so you wouldn't expect to see one in the hands on a tuner. However, this is precisely what we're here to show you.





If you happen to come across the Porsche 911 GT2 RS while enjoying your track day, you'd better prepare for a white-knuckle battle... The Rennsport Neunelfer in the images to your right has received some aftermarket attention from GMG Racing, a Californian specialist that doesn't just modify Zuffenhausen machines, but also races them.Speaking of which, the owner of this rear-engined machine aimed for an even sharper experience on the circuit. Given the 620 hp output of the flat-six monster, an output bump wasn't required, so the upgrades were focused on other areas of the beast, such as the connection to the asphalt and, fo course, the aero.To be more specific, the suspension is now comprised of GMG goodies, while the factory wheels have been ditched in favor of GMG forged monoblock rims. We're talking about 12x9-inch wheels up front and 19x12-inch units at the rear, which are finished in white to match the base hue of the car. It's worth noting the wheels are shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber.Nevertheless, the most important changes come in the aero department. This is where the GT2 RS we have here has borrowed a few elements from the racing part of the 911 line-up.To be more precise, the wing at the back of the thing, which seems to be the size of the US, comes from the 911 GT3 R, while the mounts were borrowed from the 911 GT3 Cup - the parts have been sourced via Porsche Motorsport.Last, but certainly not least, the rear deck lid is a GMG GT3 Cup goodie made of pre-peg carbon, looking menacing while also shedding a bit of weight at the back.If you happen to come across the Porsche 911 GT2 RS while enjoying your track day, you'd better prepare for a white-knuckle battle...