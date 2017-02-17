Amazing 2017 Kremer Porsche 997 K3 Road Car Packs 911 Racing Glory on the Street

Did you ever get the feeling that the 997-gen Porsche 911 has reached a sweet spot on the used vehicle market? Were, you're not the only one planning to make the most out of the generous potential of the previous Neunelfer incarnation.





Before going any further, we'll remind the younger part of our audience that the original Kremer K3 was built using the 1979 Le Mans-wining



Last year, Kremer Racing introduced a new-age K3 racecar based on a 997 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Now that the streamlined circuit machine has had its fair share of champagne in the VLN Endurance Championship.



The developer has now gifted us with the first pics of its street kit. And, given the stunning widebody appearance of the thing, this custom Porsche package will turn more than a few heads once orders start arriving.



En route to the street, the modded 997 we have here has gained a pair of headlights. And while the new clusters may not suit every Zuffenhausen lover's taste, the overall shape play of the kit certainly will. And the aptly-chosen license plates on the development car in the images to your right only comes as a bonus. For the sake of comparison, we've also added a few photos of the said racing machine at the bottom of the gallery.



As Kremer explains, you can have the package for multiple 997 incarnations, from the



And, with the current Kremer Racing, a German team that has been collecting trophies while racing Porsches for around four decades now, has set its sights on the 997, dressing up the modern Neunelfer as the iconic Kremer K3 circuit animal. We've already met the crew's proposal, with the Germans having now introduced the street incarnation of the package for 2017.Before going any further, we'll remind the younger part of our audience that the original Kremer K3 was built using the 1979 Le Mans-wining Porsche 935 as a starting point.Last year, Kremer Racing introduced a new-age K3 racecar based on a 997 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Now that the streamlined circuit machine has had its fair share of champagne in the VLN Endurance Championship.The developer has now gifted us with the first pics of its street kit. And, given the stunning widebody appearance of the thing, this custom Porsche package will turn more than a few heads once orders start arriving.En route to the street, the modded 997 we have here has gained a pair of headlights. And while the new clusters may not suit every Zuffenhausen lover's taste, the overall shape play of the kit certainly will. And the aptly-chosen license plates on the development car in the images to your right only comes as a bonus. For the sake of comparison, we've also added a few photos of the said racing machine at the bottom of the gallery.As Kremer explains, you can have the package for multiple 997 incarnations, from the Turbo , which uses the factory widebody, to naturally aspirated models.And, with the current beater racing livery trends in the wrap industry, it's only a matter of time until somebody gives a Kremer Porsche 997 such treatment.