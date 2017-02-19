Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Gets Chopped into Rat Rot with Front-Mounted Big Block V8

These days, it's getting more and more difficult to be a purist, especially if you're the kind who adores the aura of an untouched air-cooled Neunelfer. Why? Well, because, for instance, the concept of a Porsche 911 gone rat rod apparently isn't as idiosyncratic as we expected. Allow us to elaborate.
We enjoy keeping you in touch with the wild side of the world wide web, which constantly delivers hair-raising renders such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PKD that was torn apart in a Chevy V8 heart transplant.
Back in September last year, when we showed
you the digital creation, we thought that was extreme. However, the 911 rat rod we're bringing you today makes that render seem mild and this contraption is as real as they get.
For one thing, the 964-generation Zuffenhausen
machine we have here hasn't just been stripped of its air-cooled motor, gaining a Ford Big Block instead, but the V8 is mounted in the nose of the Franken-Porsche.
Put together by French chop shop Danton Arts Kustoms, the project seems to have taken less than a year to complete. We are treated with a 1990s Carrera 2 that has been taken way past most aficionados' comfort zone, from the exoskeleton-style wheel setup to the chopped top.
The violet (should we say "violence"?) creature is displayed at the Monaco International Auto Show, which is taking place this weekend. So, as you are reading this, tons and tons of enthusiasts are exposed to the oddball machine in the famous harbor of the city-state.
We've turned to the Instagram account of the French shop to add plenty of photos that document the build process below, including one of the company owner.
Oh, and let's answer some potential questions: yes, the guy does also work on Beetles
and no, that Targa at the bottom of the page doesn't seem to be safe as far as cutting tools are concerned.
