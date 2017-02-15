autoevolution

Porsche Test Cars Damaged As Transporter Crashes In Sweden

 
15 Feb 2017, 10:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Spy photos come in many shapes and sizes, but this set of pics is a bit unusual, to say the least. The MAN tractor unit is not the focal point of this write-up, but the enclosed trailer in the ditch.
Yesterday, a transporter carrying a handful of Porsche test cars slipped and slid in Sweden, blocking the road for several hours. The enclosed trailer got upside down, damaging the two test cars inside it. The 911 with the silver alloys doesn’t pose an interest to us, yet the one with black wheels does.

That’s a mule for the next-generation Porsche 911, the one the Stuttgart-based automaker dubs 992. Bearing in mind the size and the difference in design between the front and rear wheels, this mule has the same “shoes” as the development prototypes spied last week testing in Sweden. That’s where the similarities end, though, because the recently spied Porsche 911 prototypes are equipped with a different exhaust from the pictured mule.

More to the point, the centrally-mounted system is akin to that of a 992 our shutterbugs caught on camera dropping hot laps on the Nurburgring back in November 2015. Next to the 991.2, the 2019 Porsche 911 can’t hide the fact it features a wider rear track than its predecessor, plus a longer wheelbase.

What Porsche is trying to achieve with the next-gen Neunelfer is, of course, what it had always tried to do with the 911. First things first, handling dynamics represent the most important item on the agenda. Then there’s the matter of efficiency, which will see the 992 adopt turbos on a greater scale than the 991.2. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six will act as the building block.

On the upside, the manual transmission will soldier on for the next-gen 911. Hybridization is the name of the game. Confirmed to go eco-friendly by none other than Porsche, the 911 Hybrid won’t care about saving the polar bear as much as it will about what everyone expects from a 911: performance.
2019 Porsche 911 spyshots Porsche 992 sports car Porsche crash Sweden
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86