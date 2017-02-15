Porsche Test Cars Damaged As Transporter Crashes In Sweden

Spy photos come in many shapes and sizes, but this set of pics is a bit unusual, to say the least. The MAN tractor unit is not the focal point of this write-up, but the enclosed trailer in the ditch.





On the upside, the manual transmission will soldier on for the next-gen 911. Hybridization is the name of the game. Confirmed to go eco-friendly by none other than Porsche, the Yesterday, a transporter carrying a handful of Porsche test cars slipped and slid in Sweden , blocking the road for several hours. The enclosed trailer got upside down, damaging the two test cars inside it. The 911 with the silver alloys doesn’t pose an interest to us, yet the one with black wheels does.That’s a mule for the next-generation Porsche 911, the one the Stuttgart-based automaker dubs 992. Bearing in mind the size and the difference in design between the front and rear wheels, this mule has the same “shoes” as the development prototypes spied last week testing in Sweden. That’s where the similarities end, though, because the recently spied Porsche 911 prototypes are equipped with a different exhaust from the pictured mule.More to the point, the centrally-mounted system is akin to that of a 992 our shutterbugs caught on camera dropping hot laps on the Nurburgring back in November 2015 . Next to the 991.2, the 2019 Porsche 911 can’t hide the fact it features a wider rear track than its predecessor, plus a longer wheelbase.What Porsche is trying to achieve with the next-gen Neunelfer is, of course, what it had always tried to do with the 911. First things first, handling dynamics represent the most important item on the agenda. Then there’s the matter of efficiency, which will see the 992 adopt turbos on a greater scale than the 991.2. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six will act as the building block.On the upside, the manual transmission will soldier on for the next-gen 911. Hybridization is the name of the game. Confirmed to go eco-friendly by none other than Porsche, the 911 Hybrid won’t care about saving the polar bear as much as it will about what everyone expects from a 911: performance.