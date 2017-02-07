autoevolution

Next-Generation 2019 Porsche 911 Spied With Its Spoiler Down

 
7 Feb 2017
by
Porsche is testing the next generation of the 911, which is expected to be released in 2018.
Our spy photographers have already supplied us with several galleries that portray the prototype of the next-gen 911, and they recently informed us of an interesting aspect.

All the pictures they have supplied so far showed the 911 with its rear spoiler up, but they recently managed to snap a few shots of the car with the aerodynamic element placed in its “rest” position.

These are the first photos of the next-generation 911’s profile with its spoiler down. As you can see, the car maintains its fabulous silhouette, without straying from the shape that has made it an automotive icon. Porsche has made a few tweaks here and there, but the German automaker cannot risk a dramatic shift in the recipe behind the 911.

Some of you already know this, but Porsche purists were outraged when the 996 generation of the Neunelfer was launched on the market without its signature round headlights.

Eventually, the company began shaping them back to the legendary design, and they are expected to keep doing this even for the successor of the 2018 Porsche 911.

Just like its predecessors, the next-generation 911 will get more efficient engines, along with improvements in all aspects of the car. The next 911 is said to be the first of its kind that will support a hybrid setup, but these early prototypes are not expected to feature something like that.

Instead, Porsche is probably focusing on its flat-six engine, which now comes with turbocharging for almost all of its versions. Porsche has experienced a sort of an inner struggle on the topic of turbocharging the 911, as the company tried to offer versions meant for purists that come without the technology. The company has pledged to offer a manual transmission in the 911 range for as long as demand for it will exist.
