Bugatti Chiron Shows Up For Sale on Craigslist, with a Surprise

The timing for the prank seems fitting, since Bugatti recently An example of the Veyron successor showed up on CL earlier this month, with the ad even offering tempting details for the 1,500 hp vehicle - we'll tip our keyboards to Redditor craigross87 for bringing this ad to our attention.However, before diving deeper into the details of this ad, we need to mention the price, which sits at a keyboard-convenient $1,222,000. For those of you who aren't following the hypercar realm, we'll mention that's less than half compared to the actual price of a Chiron. We'll remind you the Chiron is offered for EUR2.4 million, or $2.56 million at the current exchange rates.We have to admit the prankster behind this ad did a decent job, especially since the images of the W16 monster aren't the official ones.The man who's ready to have fun discussing with potential Chiron buyers has even prepared a story: "I am posting my Bugatti Chiron 2017 on every car website. It is for sale. I purchased two vehicles in January from Miami dealership. I had the car for two weeks. I am selling one for 1,244,000.00,"So yes, the price in the description doesn't fit that in the title of the ad. Speaking of details that deserve the "fishy" label (not that we need more of them to confirm the fake status of the ad ), many will also wonder why a Chiron purchased in Miami is now up for grabs in Los Angeles.The timing for the prank seems fitting, since Bugatti recently let it slip that the first customer cars are ready. Molsheim explained the quad-turbo monsters are heading to their owners, so we should see the first pieces of Chiron real-world footage soon.