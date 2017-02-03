Chris Harris Spotted Driving the Bugatti Chiron in Dubai, Top Gear Stunt Coming

How do you know that, in today's horsepower-flooded automotive realm, the Bugatti Chiron remains the king and queen of velocity? Since we can't turn to numbers for an answer (the non-limited top speed of the hypercar still hasn't been disclosed), we can look at how long it took the 1,500 hp royal figure to reach the biggest names in the automotive media.





A video posted by Shane (@the_nish_dubai) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:10pm PST By now, any aficionado with an internet connection is all too familiar with the Chiron, but we still haven't seen proper drives of the VW Group's crown jewel. Well, all that is about to change - remember when we showed you the Chiron's Grand Tour teaser yesterday? Well, now that Clarkson, Hammond and May have moved on to the said Amazon show, the (new) Top Gear must also grab its slice of the Molsheim pie.And the action has already taken place about one week ago, with Chris Harris having been spotted behind the wheel of the Chiron. A Dubai local managed to film the Top Gear presenter driving the W16 monster in the Dubai Marina area. The man turned to Instagram, which is how we ended up with the two videos below.261 mph (make that 420 km/h) road maximum velocity aside, we're looking forward to seeing the quad-turbo contraption being put to good use. No, we're not just talking about the 280 mph (450 km/h) figure found at the end of the Chiron 's speedometer here.Given the British journo's drifting junkie reputation and the opportunities offered by the said location, we have a set of high expectations, as we're extremely curious to see the Chiron pulling some delicious slip angles.Speaking of which, we'll remind you of the drifting comparison that pitted a Veyron against a Rimac Concept One. Delivered last month, the battle allowed us to notice what happens when the Veyron is taken out of its comfort zone and with the Chiron expected to be much more of a driver's car, perhaps the newcomer will prove to be a more spectacular sideways performer.