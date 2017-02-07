First Bugatti Chiron Customer Cars Are Ready, Owners to Take Delivery Soon

With this year's Geneva Motor Show now being only one month away, it's time to look back at the 2016 edition of the Swiss event. That's when the Bugatti Chiron made its public debut. Well, those who are fortunate enough to be part of the Molsheim owners' club have done their fair share of waiting, with the first batch of Chiron customer cars having only been brought to life this year.





The discussion regarding the total number of buyers is a bit more complicated. For instance, we's learned about one aficionado who ordered no less than six Chirons, aiming to see his family enjoying the charms of the velocity tool. Oh, and let's not forget the Saudi Arabian price who The first twelve units of the 1,500 horsepower contraption are now ready and the images to your right take you straight into the heart of the Bugatti factory that brought them to the world - lens tip to Magazin ProDriver CZ for the pics.The vehicles are on their way to their owners, so, for instance, you should expect the first Chiron-related Instagram pieces soon. In 2016, it was said that deliveries for the ubercar would kick off in March this year.By the end of the year, Bugatti will send 70 examples of the Veyron successor out into the world.Back in December last year, the VW Group's crown jewel brand had received north of 200 orders for its W16 machine, with the Molhseim factory boosting production with the aim of reducing the waiting time, which sat at a whopping three years at the time - Bugatti used to take a full week for building a car.It's worth mentioning the Chiron comes with a price of EUR2.4 million, or $2.56 million at the current exchange rate.The automaker has only announced 500 units for the Chiron, but there will definitely be a wave of special editions once the "standard" models go out of production.The discussion regarding the total number of buyers is a bit more complicated. For instance, we's learned about one aficionado who ordered no less than six Chirons, aiming to see his family enjoying the charms of the velocity tool. Oh, and let's not forget the Saudi Arabian price who acquired both the world premiere Chiron and the Vision GT concept.