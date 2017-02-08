2018 Mercedes G-Class Shows Up in Sweden, Second Generation Plays in the Snow

The second incarnation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is currently in its final testing phase, with a group of prototypes having recently been spotted in Sweden. The boxy test cars look at home in the snow, with drivers working full time to complete the development of the rugged model.





Perhaps we should take a moment to imagine how the world looks like when viewed from the fine leather, open air rear passenger compartment of the upcoming offroader, knowing that there's a 630 hp V12 at the disposal of your chauffeur. Heck, even the one you hire to drive the car (if you choose to do this) will feel his or her job is better than most in the white glove side of the industry.



Returning to the 2018 G Wagen, the dramatic changes that are set to make up for the decades of almost untouched market presence will start with the platform of the rugged terrain tamer.



Chief among the revisions is a diet that will see the model losing anywhere between 440 and 900 lbs (200 and 400 kg). Underneath the vehicle, the most likely setup is one that involves an independent suspension, with Mercedes expected to borrow the five-link setup introduced by its alliance partner Nissan for the double-cab 2016 Navara. Also, the G-Class should join the majority of high-riding



The engine compartment of the SUV will be occupied by an all-new modular engine family, with most of the powerplant featuring a 48V system. The mild-hybrid assistance will boost efficiency and ensure a more linear power delivery.



At the top of the line-up, the Affalterbach badge will no longer signify the presence of a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8, standing for a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 instead.



If the spy video below leaves you wishing for a more detailed view of the cabin, perhaps a previous spy story focusing on the



Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the second generation of the G-Class later this year and we expect the prototypes to start losing some of the camouflage soon.





Few cars match the upcoming Gelandewagen in terms of the massive shoes it has to fill. For one thing, the recently-leaked Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet demonstrates how far the current platform has come from its military beginnings.Perhaps we should take a moment to imagine how the world looks like when viewed from the fine leather, open air rear passenger compartment of the upcoming offroader, knowing that there's a 630 hp V12 at the disposal of your chauffeur. Heck, even the one you hire to drive the car (if you choose to do this) will feel his or her job is better than most in the white glove side of the industry.Returning to the 2018 G Wagen, the dramatic changes that are set to make up for the decades of almost untouched market presence will start with the platform of the rugged terrain tamer.Chief among the revisions is a diet that will see the model losing anywhere between 440 and 900 lbs (200 and 400 kg). Underneath the vehicle, the most likely setup is one that involves an independent suspension, with Mercedes expected to borrow the five-link setup introduced by its alliance partner Nissan for the double-cab 2016 Navara. Also, the G-Class should join the majority of high-riding Mercedes-Benz models in the quest to offer air springs.The engine compartment of thewill be occupied by an all-new modular engine family, with most of the powerplant featuring a 48V system. The mild-hybrid assistance will boost efficiency and ensure a more linear power delivery.At the top of the line-up, the Affalterbach badge will no longer signify the presence of a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8, standing for a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 instead.If the spy video below leaves you wishing for a more detailed view of the cabin, perhaps a previous spy story focusing on the dashboard of the model will quench your thirst for knowledge.Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the second generation of the G-Class later this year and we expect the prototypes to start losing some of the camouflage soon.