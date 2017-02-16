autoevolution

The Porsche 911 R's Belly Looks Amazing, Here'a Diffuser Shot from Underneath

 
Ever since the Porsche 911 R made its debut at last year's Geneva Motor Show, we've looked at the clutch special from tons of angles. However, we haven't had the chance to check out the belly of the beast. We're here to take care of that by taking a look at the Neunelfer from underneath.
With 500 ponies and the requirement for an all-clean body, one that doesn't even get a ducktail spoiler, let alone a full-sized wing such as that of the equally-powerful GT3 RS, the 911 R needed a way to generate downforce, which is why it packs this generously-sized diffuser. For the sake of comparison, we've added a photo of the 911 R's stock exhaust at the end of the "gallery" to your right.

However, if we look at the bits surrounding the diffuser, we'll notice a custom exhaust setup. That's because this rear-engined coupe has been gifted with a piece of tuning hardware by GMG Racing.

The Californian specialist, which races and tunes Zuffenhausen machines, has fitted its exhaust to the 4.0-liter boxer heart of the 911 R - with its variable section, those black exit pipes looks like musical instruments to us.

Alas, the aftermarket developer hasn't delivered a video of its work, which is why we still have to wait before we can listen to the newfound voice of the boxer mill.

Nevertheless, the Californian company did state that the new exhaust is even lighter than the one it replaces. With the 911 R already being the lightest Neunelfer in the current line-up, we can only applaud such a move. And, to stretch things a little bit, we can also talk about this Neunelfer packing a bit less weight at the rear.
One could point a finger at this project for altering the purity of a 911 R, of which just 991 units are being built. We see no issue here and that's because the owner of the car could always switch back to the factory exhaust of the naturally aspirated devil.
