The Porsche 911 R's Belly Looks Amazing, Here'a Diffuser Shot from Underneath

Ever since the Porsche 911 R made its debut at last year's Geneva Motor Show, we've looked at the clutch special from tons of angles. However, we haven't had the chance to check out the belly of the beast. We're here to take care of that by taking a look at the Neunelfer from underneath.





However, if we look at the bits surrounding the diffuser, we'll notice a custom exhaust setup. That's because this rear-engined coupe has been gifted with a piece of tuning hardware by GMG Racing.



The Californian specialist, which races and tunes



Alas, the aftermarket developer hasn't delivered a video of its work, which is why we still have to wait before we can listen to the newfound voice of the boxer mill.



Nevertheless, the Californian company did state that the new exhaust is even lighter than the one it replaces. With the 911 R already being the lightest Neunelfer in the current line-up, we can only applaud such a move. And, to stretch things a little bit, we can also talk about this Neunelfer packing a bit less weight at the rear.

