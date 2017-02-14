autoevolution

PTS Olive Green Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Is a Discreet Martini Mention

 
14 Feb 2017, 17:15 UTC ·
by
For over five decades now, the Porsche 911 has played the understated appearance card and the current 991.2 incarnation of the supercar is no exception. Nevertheless, Neunelfer owners who want to ensure their machines stand out can always turn to the automaker's Paint to Sample palette.
Such an option doesn't even have to mean that one's 911 has to be dressed in an overly bold hue. Let's take the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet we have here, for instance (the images come from Mick Kok).

The open-top supercar is dressed in Olive Green, a shade that will undoubtedly turn more than a few heads now that the speed demon is ready to hit the streets.

We came across the 580 hp beast thanks to German aftermarket developer Edo Competition and yes, the tuner has gifted the flat-six bearer with one of its goodies. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer heart of this Neunelfer now uses an Edo Competition exhaust system.

As its number plate demonstrates, this 911 Turbo S will spend its days in The Netherlands, with the Cabriolet having been delivered by Porsche Centrum Twente.

Nowadays, many supercar buyers choose to offer their machines a detailing before taking delivery and, even when talking about quality standards such as those imposed by Porsche, such tasks can give a car an extra shine.

This is also the case here: the Olive Green Neunelfer was given a two-step polish, as it seems that the journey from the factory to the dealer had already led to a few small scratches.

A triple-layer ceramic coating came next, one that is offered with a two-year warranty. Finally, the Turbo S Cabriolet gained a paint protection film, all to ensure the special paint of the car is safe.

In the end, the owner of this open-air supercar won't have any worries when dipping into the daily driver potential packed by the Porscha. Perpahs the driver wanted to drop a more discreet Martiny livery mention through his Olive-involving hue choice.
