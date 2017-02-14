PTS Olive Green Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Is a Discreet Martini Mention

For over five decades now, the Porsche 911 has played the understated appearance card and the current 991.2 incarnation of the supercar is no exception. Nevertheless, Neunelfer owners who want to ensure their machines stand out can always turn to the automaker's Paint to Sample palette.





The open-top supercar is dressed in Olive Green, a shade that will undoubtedly turn more than a few heads now that the speed demon is ready to hit the streets.



We came across the 580 hp beast thanks to German aftermarket developer



As its number plate demonstrates, this



Nowadays, many supercar buyers choose to offer their machines a detailing before taking delivery and, even when talking about quality standards such as those imposed by



This is also the case here: the Olive Green Neunelfer was given a two-step polish, as it seems that the journey from the factory to the dealer had already led to a few small scratches.



A triple-layer ceramic coating came next, one that is offered with a two-year warranty. Finally, the Turbo S Cabriolet gained a paint protection film, all to ensure the special paint of the car is safe.



