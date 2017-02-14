Maritime Blue Porsche 911 R with Spring Yellow Stripes Screams Like Nothing Else

With Zuffenhausen bringing only 991 units of the 2017 911 R to the world, it's no wonder that the 500 hp hero is a living icon, with go-fast aficionados keeping track of as many examples as possible.





This 911 R also happens to be one of the most striking we've seen to date and it's all thaks to the fact that the Porscha mixes two screaming hues.



The base color of the car is Maritime Blue (that's Code 38B, for all you Porschephilles), with this shade having the power to make any 911 model stand out among its own kind, so it's only normal that this makes the R stand out like nothing else.



Then we have the stripes - these elements have been a source of controversy ever since the 911 R's debut at last year's Geneva Motor Show. On this example, the stripes come in Spring Yellow and, to be honest, we can't wait to see this rear-engined coupe setting wheel on the street and forcing the winter to retreat.



Spring Yellow is also present inside the Neunelfer. Zoom in on the image above and you'll notice the hue on the seat belts. According to the Instagram description of the image, Spring Yellow is also present on the stretches of fabric that replace the door handles, as well as on the



Oh, and we must also mention that the





