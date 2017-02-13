autoevolution

Porsche 718 Cayman vs BMW M240i vs Audi TTS Hockenheim Track Battle Gets Intense

 
13 Feb 2017
by
Let's say you've forgotten to keep an eye on the sportscar realm and you're wondering how things are going over in Germany nowadays. To answer your questions, we've brought along a three-way track battle, one that takes place on the Hockenheim.
The short version of the German track welcomes the Audi TTS, the BMW M240i and the Porsche 718 Cayman. The coupe trio was put through its paces by Sport Auto's Uwe Sener and we can now discuss the lap times of the go-fast machines.

The 340 HP BMW M240i, which we've seen approaching the M2's performance in a straight line, got round the track in 1.15 minutes, while the 310 hp TTS needed 1.14,1 for the task. As for the 350-pony 718 Cayman, this managed to complete the challenge in 1.12,4.

We'll also mention that all three sportscars were present in two-pedal form. While the Audi and the Porsche came with dual-clutch trannies, the BMW packed an automatic gearbox.

The numbers are just a part of this comparo and we're inviting you to pay close attention to the action delivered in the video below. From the countersteering action required by each car, to the soundtracks delivered by their coupes, you'll be able to get a decent taste of their personalities.

Of course, you can't discuss such a circuit brawl without mentioning the pricing details of the contenders. The three German sportscars we have here play in slightly different leagues, with the Bimmer being the only one with an MSRP of under $45,000 (make that $44,500). The Ingolstadt two-door comes next, starting at $52,500. As for the mid-engined Porsche, this comes with an MSRP of $53,900.

However, we can't leave the optional extras aside and while premium German carmakers have turned this part of a configuration into a... dangerous process, Zuffenhausen's offer brings the heaviest financial temptations.

While we're at it, we'll remind you of the recent drag race involving the Porsche 718 Cayman S and the Audi TT RS, one that didn't end well for the mid-engined model.

