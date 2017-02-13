Vloggers Take Turns at Tubing Behind a Sliding 2017 Porsche 911

For sportscar or supercar drivers who are willing to make the most out of their machines, keeping one's Porsche 911 on the streets once the winter takes over is a must. And that's because snow and ice have the power to emphasize the rear-engined feel that makes the Neunelfer so special in the contemporary automotive landscape.





Then again, you don't have to be all that serious when driving your 911 on the white stuff. Let's take YouTuber Nick Murray, for instance. The vlogger is one of the most 911 snow-feeding advocates on the world wide web and his latest stunt brings us a... tubing adventure.We won't go into the details of this adventure, only mentioning the obvious bit, namely that Nick's 991.2 Carrera 4S was put to towing use - you can find the stunt in the first piece of footage below. As for the second clip, this shows Nick demonstrating the winter car abilities of his C4S, with the camera addict even tackling thick snow in his C4S.It's worth noting that the turbocharged nature of the 991.2 generation makes it a tad less easier to control during the snowy drifting moments. It all has to do with the non-linear power delivery of the forced-fed heart of the vehicle.Even so, once you learn to sprinkle some extra caution when building momentum, you'll notice that pulling respectable slip angles is not that difficult.As Nick points out, even with the PSM (Porsche Stability Management) feature fully on, a four-wheel-drive Neunelfer will let its tail dance a little bit, hence the caution we mentioned above.Oh, and by the way, in case the YT guy's name sounds familiar, it's probably because you know him as the Nine-A-Lemon driver, who traded his failing 991.1 Neunelfer for a BMW M4 , but the 991.2 generation persuaded him to return to the Porscha camp.