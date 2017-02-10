autoevolution

Matt Farah Drives Martini Livery Porsche 911 GT3 RS: It Will Ruin You

 
10 Feb 2017, 15:36 UTC ·
by
We weren't kidding in the title above and neither was Matt Farah - a drive in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK will ruin you and that has to do with setting standards that are almost impossible to achieve with other badges.
That's the conclusion the vlogger came to after recently spending some time carving canyons in a Rennsport Neunelfer, one that happened to be dressed in a Martiny livery - note that this was a factory option, not a wrap like all those second skin jobs we've shown you.

The only issue related to this RS-grade rear-engined coupe is that grabbing one for its MRSP can be extremely difficult, as Matt also points out. And this is where the problems, the kind that will keep you awake at night, begin - should you go for such a Neunelfer or should you consider a McLaren or a Ferrari instead?

While purists may cringe when such questions pop up, there are tons of buyers for whom the purchase decision is focused on the complete package, not the badge, which means that such ideas are entirely justified.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the public reaction to upcoming debut of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3. The RS badge may be absent, but the GT3 makes up for this through the return to the manual tranny, while providing a package that, unlike that of the Rennsport model, can easily be used for daily driving.

In about one month from now, we'll get to meet the new GT3 and, once the naturally aspirated hero hits the market later in the year, we'll have to see if the 991.1 GT3 RS manages to remain under the spotlights.

The latter's shine is also threatened by another Zuffenahsuen special debut, namely that of the 911 GT2 - we've shown you prototypes of the twin-turbo, rear-wheel-drive beast on multiple occasions so far and we can't wait to bring you the full release.

