Ducktail Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rendered As The Solution to the 911 R "Problem"

 
9 Feb 2017, 15:59 UTC ·
by
The entire Porsche brand is built around the understatement idea and the current Neunelfer line-up holds two extremes when it comes to the appearance side of the Zuffenhausen characteristic mentioned above. We are, of course, talking about the 911 GT3 RS and the 911 R and the rendering above is here to provide some sort of a hybrid between the two.
With its uber-wide body and its motorsport-grade rear wing, the Rennsport Neunelfer is the opposite of your "usual" 911, standing out like no other model in the range. At the other end of the scale, we find the R, whose shaved look doesn't pack any aerodynamic stunt - the three-pedal special makes up for that by using a well-hidden rear diffuser, remember?

Some aficionados out there consider the extremely clean appearance of the 911 R is an issue and while we don't agree (this explains the quotes in the title above), we've decided to bring you a pixel play that, styling wise, represents a halfway point.

With the pixels of this image having been rearranged by Jonsibal, we're actually looking at a Porsche 911 GT3 RS that has lost its rear wing. We've seen multiple wingless RS models in the past and what makes this particular example special is the ducktail spoiler sitting atop of the Porscha's engine compartment.

As for the walking-on-water take seen here, the pun obviously has to do with the water-cooled nature of this rear-engined Porsche.

While we're at it, we'll remind you that such "hybrids" also exist in the real world. For instance, the images to your right allow you to focus on a Rennsport Neunelfer that has gained a pair of 911 R stripes.

Given the fact that the said stripes have been a source of controversy among Porschephiles, we were a bit surprised to see the owner of the said track special going for such a visual stunt.
