Random Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Loaded with Motorsport Goodies to Become Track Toy

One of the best things about the Porsche 911 is its duality. While a model such as the Carrera 4S is perfect when cast in the daily driver role (heck, it will also make a good winter car), such a machine can also play the part of a track toy.





We've chosen this 911 simply thanks to its randomness - this isn't a



The driver turned to Californian Porsche racing team and tuner GMG Racing, with the specialist showing a bit of aftermarket love to this



It all started with a GMG roll cage and harness hardware, with a set of Cobra Sebring Pro-fit seats, which use GMG seat bases following - now, while the seat bases might not seem such an important, this linking element does deserve our attention and you can check it out in the images to your right.



The red shade of the Schroth Profi II harnesses means nobody will mistake them for your average belts, while the same hue was used for the Rennline tow hook.



Yes, we all hope for the best when hitting the track, but one must always be prepared for the tons of oh-snap scenarios that can occur while flying from one vibrator to another on the track. Following the same principle, the cabin of the



The only loss we see here comes due to this Neunelfer having to give up its two-plus-two status, but, even when it comes to a Porsche, you can't have them all... Of course, spending more than just a few laps on the circuit means a car needs a few motorsport-specific goodies and we're here to show you an example of a Neunelfer that has gone through such a stopwatch-friendly process.We've chosen this 911 simply thanks to its randomness - this isn't a GT3 or a brand spanking new 991.2 model. Instead, we're dealing with a 991 C4S whose owners wanted to make sure all the safety equipment required by track activities find its way inside the rear-engined coupe.The driver turned to Californian Porsche racing team and tuner GMG Racing, with the specialist showing a bit of aftermarket love to this Zuffenhausen machine.It all started with a GMG roll cage and harness hardware, with a set of Cobra Sebring Pro-fit seats, which use GMG seat bases following - now, while the seat bases might not seem such an important, this linking element does deserve our attention and you can check it out in the images to your right.The red shade of the Schroth Profi II harnesses means nobody will mistake them for your average belts, while the same hue was used for the Rennline tow hook.Yes, we all hope for the best when hitting the track, but one must always be prepared for the tons of oh-snap scenarios that can occur while flying from one vibrator to another on the track. Following the same principle, the cabin of the Porsche 911 was also gifted with a fire extinguisher.The only loss we see here comes due to this Neunelfer having to give up its two-plus-two status, but, even when it comes to a Porsche, you can't have them all...