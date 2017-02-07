autoevolution

Random Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Loaded with Motorsport Goodies to Become Track Toy

 
7 Feb 2017, 23:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the best things about the Porsche 911 is its duality. While a model such as the Carrera 4S is perfect when cast in the daily driver role (heck, it will also make a good winter car), such a machine can also play the part of a track toy.
Of course, spending more than just a few laps on the circuit means a car needs a few motorsport-specific goodies and we're here to show you an example of a Neunelfer that has gone through such a stopwatch-friendly process.

We've chosen this 911 simply thanks to its randomness - this isn't a GT3 or a brand spanking new 991.2 model. Instead, we're dealing with a 991 C4S whose owners wanted to make sure all the safety equipment required by track activities find its way inside the rear-engined coupe.

The driver turned to Californian Porsche racing team and tuner GMG Racing, with the specialist showing a bit of aftermarket love to this Zuffenhausen machine.

It all started with a GMG roll cage and harness hardware, with a set of Cobra Sebring Pro-fit seats, which use GMG seat bases following - now, while the seat bases might not seem such an important, this linking element does deserve our attention and you can check it out in the images to your right.

The red shade of the Schroth Profi II harnesses means nobody will mistake them for your average belts, while the same hue was used for the Rennline tow hook.

Yes, we all hope for the best when hitting the track, but one must always be prepared for the tons of oh-snap scenarios that can occur while flying from one vibrator to another on the track. Following the same principle, the cabin of the Porsche 911 was also gifted with a fire extinguisher.

The only loss we see here comes due to this Neunelfer having to give up its two-plus-two status, but, even when it comes to a Porsche, you can't have them all...
Porsche 911 Porsche track day
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86