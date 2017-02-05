autoevolution

Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Cabriolet On Uber-Deep Dish PUR Wheels Plays Hard

 
5 Feb 2017, 18:54 UTC
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
By definition, Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsches will shock anybody who comes across them. And after all these years of seeing one RWB project after another, we're here to bring you yet another such Neunelfer, one that, in our book, spells maturity.
The fat-bodied look delivered by Nakai San's kits has almost become normal in the Zuffenhausen customization realm, but most of the conclusion above comes from the color scheme present on this Porscha.

The black theme is disturbed by the gloss chestnut brown lip of the PUR wheels the sportscar is sitting on. We're talking about LG01 rims, which come with an overly deep dish design.

As you've noticed, this air-cooled Porsche 911 sits pretty close to the road, as the machine has been gifted with a set of coilovers supplied by H&R.

The road connection was redefined by SR Auto, which took the time to describe how Nakai-san worked on the 911: "Shortly after our task was done, the master himself; Nakai-san arrived and we watched the magic happen over a span of two days. To see it happen live is something any car enthusiast can appreciate. The attention to detail is second to none, as Nakai-San is utterly meticulous with his work. A true testament to following your passion first, as the rest will come along."

Since some of you might want to see the famous Japanese builder at work, we've added an image that shows the Porsche gaining its extreme tuner car status.

As it has happened with pretty much every RWB machine so far, this 993 is more than just a custom project. Such vehicles have the power to build communities, both in terms of the fans that get to meet then in the metal and when it comes to those who show their online appreciation for such rear-engined creatures.


 

RWBirds Eye... I don't think he appreciated the wind from the drone though... #porsche #purist #rwb #nakai #srautogroup #srauto #purwheels #hemodifiesstuff

A photo posted by srautogroup (@srautogroup) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Porsche 911 Porsche rwb RAUH-Welt Begriff custom wheels
 
