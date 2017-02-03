autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 Rally Car Rendered as The Racecar We Need Right Now

 
The Porsche Cayman seems to gain more and more popularity by the month and the latest effort that brings the Neunelfer-animated mid-engined Porscha under the spotlights comes from the rendering realm.
Ladies and gentlemen racers, say "hello" to the Porsche Cayman GT4 WRC racecar. Delivered by Hugo Silva Designs, the pixel contraption is nothing short of breathtaking, introducing a wider GT4 that's been put on a carbon fiber diet.

Gone is the understated nature of the sportscar's appearance, with the fat wheelarches and the uber-focused rear wing seen in this image making the road car seem like it's the base model.

Even without paying attention to the World Rally Car stickers adorning the side of the machine, or the typical yellow lights sitting in the lower front apron of the four-wheeled creature, this racer is a looker.

Frankly, the rollcage is one of the best ornaments a Cayman GT4's cabin can receive, so the one seen here is more than fitting.

Of course, a WRC animal would require the GT4 to lose its stick shift magic, just like the Clubsport and Clubsport MR track-only incarnations of the mid-engine sportscar have switched to a PDK double-clutch setup.

Heavenly balance - this is the most important asset packed by the GT4 badge worn by the Cayman. So what more could you wish for a rally stage, where delivering constant results is the key to the champagne bottle after the race?

While the few 911s taking part in today's rallying battles see their drivers enjoying the rear-engined thrills at the expense of chronograph values, a GT4 rally car would be an overachiever by definition.

On a more down to earth note, we'll remind you an even sharper Cayman GT4 RS is almost certain for Porsche's road car line-up, but that's another story for another time.
